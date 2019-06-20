Karabakh Ombudsman participates in event dedicated to World Refugee Day

Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Artak Beglaryan participated today in an event dedicated to World Refugee Day and organized by the non-governmental organization for refugees in Artsakh. Beglaryan touched upon the reasons why the Armenians of Azerbaijan were deprived of their homeland and emphasized that Azerbaijan’s genocidal acts entailed the deprivation of the homeland and ongoing violation of several rights of nearly 500,000 Armenians. He attached importance to the international community’s proper attention to the issues of Azerbaijani-Armenians and its active participation in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Touching upon the social-economic issues of the refugees, Beglaryan stressed the fact that the Republic of Artsakh is de facto alone as it makes efforts to solve the social-economic issues of the refugees residing in its territory since there is no support from international organizations. He emphasized that the Human Rights Defender is focused on the issues of refugees and their relations with state bodies and manages to solve the issues of certain refugees through its intervention.