Appointment of political ambassadors to be limited in Armenia

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the Armenian government approved the bill on making an amendment and an addendum to the law on diplomatic service.
Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan presented the matter, and noted that the provisions of this proposed law are acceptable to them.
“It’s about the procedure for the appointment of ambassadors,” he explained. “Particularly, it’s suggested to limit the number of political appointments by 15 percent of the total number of ambassadors, whereas in the case of career ambassadors—15 years of [respective] work experience is proposed as a mandatory precondition. We propose ten years. In addition, in the case of political appointments, the National Assembly is entitled to give a consultative view.”
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, inquired about how this process takes place in practice, and added that problems may arise also when appointing a person with a ten-year experience as an ambassador.
“By reducing the number of political appointments, we give the government an opportunity to carry out seven or eight political appointments,” the deputy FM replied, in part.
Subsequently, the decision was adopted, but it was decided that this matter should be discussed once again.