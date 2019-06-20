Head of Armenia Penitentiary Service receives Iran Chamber of Advocates chairman

Head of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, Justice Colonel Artyom Mkhoyan received today Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran Isa Amini, Vice-Chairman Jafar Kusha, Vice-Chairman and Head of the Office of the Public Defender Hussein Mohammad Nabi.

As reported the Department of Public Relations of the Penitentiary Service, issues on the conditions for keeping of Iranian detainees at the penitentiary institutions of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, the ensuring of employment for convicts, extradition and the change of types of correctional institutions were included in the broad range of topics under consideration.

Isa Amini expressed gratitude to the head of the Penitentiary Service for the reception and stated that he highly appreciates the humanitarian attitude and responsibility of Armenia’s penitentiary officers towards and for Iranian detainees and convicts.

Mkhoyan greeted the guests, noted that the Penitentiary Service closely collaborates with the diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Armenia and expressed willingness for further expansion and strengthening of the scopes of cooperation between the relevant institutions of both countries.

The chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran informed that the Chamber is ready to provide legal aid to not only Iranian detainees in Armenia, but also Armenian detainees in the Islamic Republic of Iran and expressed willingness to take necessary measures to organize the visit of representatives of the Penitentiary Service of Armenia to the penitentiary institutions in the Islamic Republic of Iran.