News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 20
USD
477.53
EUR
539.8
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.53
EUR
539.8
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Head of Armenia Penitentiary Service receives Iran Chamber of Advocates chairman
Head of Armenia Penitentiary Service receives Iran Chamber of Advocates chairman
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Head of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, Justice Colonel Artyom Mkhoyan received today Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran Isa Amini, Vice-Chairman Jafar Kusha, Vice-Chairman and Head of the Office of the Public Defender Hussein Mohammad Nabi.

As reported the Department of Public Relations of the Penitentiary Service, issues on the conditions for keeping of Iranian detainees at the penitentiary institutions of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, the ensuring of employment for convicts, extradition and the change of types of correctional institutions were included in the broad range of topics under consideration.

Isa Amini expressed gratitude to the head of the Penitentiary Service for the reception and stated that he highly appreciates the humanitarian attitude and responsibility of Armenia’s penitentiary officers towards and for Iranian detainees and convicts.

Mkhoyan greeted the guests, noted that the Penitentiary Service closely collaborates with the diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Armenia and expressed willingness for further expansion and strengthening of the scopes of cooperation between the relevant institutions of both countries.

The chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran informed that the Chamber is ready to provide legal aid to not only Iranian detainees in Armenia, but also Armenian detainees in the Islamic Republic of Iran and expressed willingness to take necessary measures to organize the visit of representatives of the Penitentiary Service of Armenia to the penitentiary institutions in the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ombudsman receives delegation of Chamber of Advocates of Iran
The Ombudsman noted that the Office of the Human Rights Defender pays great attention to...
 Chambers of Advocates of Armenia, Iran discuss cooperation perspectives
In his welcoming remarks, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the...
 Armenian PM meets with IRNA Managing Director
Hashemi highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral ties between the two countries in all areas…
 Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives Iranian prosecutors
Greeting the delegates, Deputy Minister Kocharyan underscored the close...
 Iranologist: Armenia has no plan for development of relations with Iran
According to Voskanyan, the Armenian government is not responding adequately to...
 Armenian, Iranian Prosecutor Generals' Offices discuss extradition
During the meeting, the representatives of the Prosecutor Generals’ Offices touched upon...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos