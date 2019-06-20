News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 20
USD
477.53
EUR
539.8
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.53
EUR
539.8
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Former Armenia defense minister's attorney on criminal prosecution of client
Former Armenia defense minister's attorney on criminal prosecution of client
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

It is necessary to stop criminal prosecution with respect to former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, who is charged with overthrow of constitutional order through violence under the case of the events of March 1, 2008. This is what Seyran Ohanyan’s attorney Karen Mezhlumyan declared at the Criminal Court of Appeal today.

He presented his objections regarding the appeals of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the injured party during his nearly two-hour speech and demanded that the Criminal Court of Appeal reject the appeals under the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials.

“If the appeals are not rejected and a new judicial act is rendered, I believe the Criminal Court of Appeal must render a decision on terminating the proceedings of the criminal case with respect to Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code and stop criminal prosecution with respect to my client Seyran Ohanyan,” he said.

The attorney thoroughly touched upon the constitutionality of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code under which his client is charged.

Mezhlumyan declared that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia was not supplemented during the events of March 1, 2008 and the existing Article was Article 300 (usurpation of power, actions targeted at overthrow of constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia), and Article 300 of the Criminal Code was supplemented and turned into Article 300.1 in March 2009.

The attorney also reminded that the charge was changed under the “Case of the Seven” under pressure from the international community. He also noted that the “Case of the Seven” and the case regarding his client and other ex-officials have been separated from the main case of the events of March 1, 2008.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney of Armenia's former CSTO Secretary-General appeals to Constitutional Court
According to the attorney, only the Constitutional Court can...
 Appellate court continues considering appeals on case of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, other former officials
The second President is in the courtroom…
 Armenia President signs law on support to persons affected during March 1-2, 2008 events
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a number of laws adopted by...
 Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate can't participate in March 1 case examination
e also expressed the opinion that the Constitutional Court shouldn’t have accepted the...
 Armenia Prosecutor General's Office appeals decision favoring Vahagn Harutyunyan
The charge filed against Vahagn Harutyunyan, who is charged with...
 Appellate court examination on case of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, other former officials to continue Friday
The defense on Wednesday required certain materials, including those related to the appellate proceedings…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos