Attorney of Armenia's former CSTO Secretary-General appeals to Constitutional Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Mihran Poghosyan, attorney of former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov, has filed an application to the Constitutional Court in regard to the constitutionality of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (overthrow of constitutional order through violence). This is what he declared during the examination of the appeal under the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials at the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia today.

“Taking into consideration the fact that Armenia’s courts aren’t answering the question whether a constitutional law was applied for Khachaturov during application of the preventive measure or not, to clarify the issue, I have filed an appeal to the Constitutional Court, indicating the issues on certainty and regressive force of the law,” he said.

According to the attorney, only the Constitutional Court can clarify these matters.

Touching upon the appeals filed by the injured party under this case, Mihran Poghosyan said the appeals of the injured parties and their legal successors in relation to the preventive measures weren’t subject to be accepted for proceedings.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
