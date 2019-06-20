Armenia PM receives outgoing German Ambassador

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Armenia Matthias Kiesler.
The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the fruitful work and for contributing to the enhancement of relations between Armenia and Germany. The head of state attached importance to the cooperation with the German government to advance the reforms underway in Armenia and particularly for the creation of an independent judiciary in line with European standards.
Matthias Kiesler also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the fruitful cooperation and stressed the fact that the strengthening of democracy in Armenia gave a new impulse to the traditionally good relations with Armenia. He emphasized that the German government is ready to work closely with the Armenian government in different directions, including for the implementation of reforms in the judicial-legal sector. Kiesler also said German businessmen have great interest in doing business in Armenia, particularly in the fields of telecommunication and high technologies.
The interlocutors also touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the meeting.