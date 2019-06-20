Republican Party of Armenia members meet with Communist Party of China delegates

Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Mushegh Lalayan, member of the RPA Executive Body Ruben Tadevosyan and Artak Zakaryan met yesterday with the delegation led by the Director of the International Division of the Department for Eurasian Countries of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. China’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Tian Erlun also attended the meeting.
Issues on the cooperation between the Republican Party of Armenia and the Communist Party of China were discussed during the meeting, and the parties reaffirmed the willingness for future cooperation between the political parties and a number of specific projects to be implemented.