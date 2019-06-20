News
Belarus Ambassador on cooperation between partners within EEU
Belarus Ambassador on cooperation between partners within EEU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

I am glad that there is an opportunity for partners to expand their cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union. This is what Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk declared during the HoReCaExpo-2019 international exhibition taking place in the Cheese and Wine Business format in Yerevan today.

The diplomat stated that the EAEU is solving not only issues related to trade and finance and work-related issues, but also free mobility services.

“Overall, this is creating new opportunities for empowerment of the potential for tourism. However, we must not forget about the issue of transportation. For instance, Belarus has increased the frequency of direct flights to and from Yerevan and organizes 3 direct flights a week,” Nazaruk said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
