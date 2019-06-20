Andrey Babko: Russia ready to support development of small aviation industry in Armenia

Russia is ready to support the development of the small aviation industry in Armenia. This is what Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Armenia Andrey Babko declared during the HoReCaExpo-2019 international exhibition taking place in the Cheese and Wine Business format in Yerevan today.

According to him, the growth of tourism is important for Armenia and its economy.

“We will contribute to the growth of tourism as a trade representation of the Russian Federation in Armenia. We see many Russian tourists who are content. It is safe and calm in Armenia, and this is very important,” the Trade Representative stated.

Babko said there are discussions on the opportunities for cooperation at the level of ministries and governmental departments and, for instance, Russia is ready to support the development of the small aviation industry.

“This is very interesting for Russia, and it first and foremost has to be interesting for Armenia. Armenia is a small country, but it would be nice, if there was a flight from, say, Gyumri to Tatev Monastery or Meghri for tourists. There are problems with the transfer of commodities. This is not easy. There is a need for resources and investors. Fortunately, we already see investors in the Armenian market, and they are particularly ethnic Armenians from Russia, the United States and France. We see the construction of hotels. We also see real perspectives. The tourism sector is prospective for the future of Armenia,” Babko stated.