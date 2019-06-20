Armenia Ombudsman receives delegation of Chamber of Advocates of Iran

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan received today the delegation of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran accompanied by Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia Ara Zohrabyan.
Arman Tatoyan attached importance to the role of independent advocacy in human rights protection and strengthening of rule of law, attaching importance to the activities and joint efforts of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia.
The Ombudsman noted that the Office of the Human Rights Defender pays great attention to the guaranteeing of the rights of citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran during undeclared visits to closed institutions, including in line with religious convictions.
Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran Isa Amini presented the principles of work for Iranian advocates and attached importance to the activities of the Ombudsman of Armenia for human rights protection.