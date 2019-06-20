News
Thursday
June 20
Armenia FM meets with John Bolton, Karabakh on the agenda (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Foreign Minister met with U.S. President’s National Security Adviser John Bolton during his visit to Washington D.C.

“Pleased with positive, extensive and engaging discussion with Ambassador Bolton on Karabakh peaceful resolution process,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

He said Armenia and regional peace and security agenda as well as Armenia-US bilateral cooperation was discussed.

“U.S. plays important role as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair along with Russia and France,” he said. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
