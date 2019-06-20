Armenia MPs planning on making salaries cashless for several companies

The bill implies making salaries cashless for companies with 10 or more employees. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Gevorg Papoyan declared during a parliamentary session held as part of the discussion on the bill on making amendments to the Labor Code today.
According to him, the bill is directly linked to the reduction of shadow economy, particularly the introduction of cashless transactions.
He noted that in all cases when it’s appropriate for a citizen to receive a cashless salary, he or she can file an application and receive it in cash. In addition, according to Papoyan, international experience shows that salaries are 100% cashless in all technologically and economically developed countries.