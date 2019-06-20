News
Thursday
June 20
NGO president: Hrayr Tovmasyan is legitimate president of Armenia Constitutional Court
NGO president: Hrayr Tovmasyan is legitimate president of Armenia Constitutional Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Hrayr Tovmasyan is the legitimate president of the Constitutional Court. This is what President of the Union of Informed Citizens NGO Daniel Ioannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Although I view Hrayr Tovmasyan as an incompetent and problematic person, I have to be honest and accept the fact that he is the legitimate president of the Constitutional Court. May all my revolutionary friends forgive me, but Article 213 of the Constitution of Armenia is at least quite monovalent with respect to the president of the Constitutional Court,” he noted.

Today at the National Assembly, newly appointed judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan declared that he is entering the Constitutional Court as the only judge of the Constitutional Court since the other judge is currently absent, and so he will be assuming performance of the powers and duties of the president of the Constitutional Court.

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Nikolay Baghdasaryan declared that Hrayr Tovmasyan can’t be the president of the Constitutional Court.
This text available in   Հայերեն
