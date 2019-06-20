News
Armenia FM, US National Security Advisor willing to deepen cooperation agenda
Armenia FM, US National Security Advisor willing to deepen cooperation agenda
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to Washington, met today with US National Security Advisor John Bolton, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

At the outset of the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan to be held through the mediation and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Minister Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the continuity of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and the efforts that the US and the other co-chairing countries are making in this direction. In this context, Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs underscored the need for strengthening of the ceasefire regime and the implementation of risk reduction measures.

The US National Security Advisor and Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs touched upon regional peace and security, which are issues on the agenda. They also expressed willingness to expand and deepen the agenda for the cooperation between the US and Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
