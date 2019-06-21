News
Zarif: US drone which Iran shot down took off from UAE
Zarif: US drone which Iran shot down took off from UAE
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The US drone which Iran shot down had taken off from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Foreign Affairs Minister of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, noted this on Twitter.

“At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace,” he tweeted, in part. “We’ve retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down.”

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday stated that they had shot down an American drone in Iranian airspace.

The US, however, argues that the drone was in international airspace.
