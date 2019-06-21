Protesters, police clash in Tbilisi, 14 injured (PHOTOS)

Protesters and law enforcement officials have clashed outside the Parliament of Georgia, in capital city Tbilisi, and there are 14 injured, Interpressnews reported.
According to the First Channel of Georgia, some of the demonstrators went to Freedom Square, where they came to blows with the police.
According to the Georgian health ministry, 14 protesters and 38 law enforcement officers were injured in the clashes at Rustaveli Square.
About 7,000 people took part in the demonstration. But after the police used tear gas, some of the demonstrators dispersed.
A scandal occurred Thursday morning at the Georgian parliament, as Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov opened the 26th Annual General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, and which is held in the Georgian legislature.
Also, this Russian lawmaker sat on the seat of the Georgian parliament speaker and addressed the participants in this event, and this infuriated the Georgian opposition MPs. They did not allow Gavrilov to continue his address.
The opposition demands the resignation of chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze of the Parliament of Georgia.