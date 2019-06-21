News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 21
USD
477.53
EUR
539.8
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.53
EUR
539.8
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia to get “vetting” grant from Europe
Newspaper: Armenia to get “vetting” grant from Europe
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past (Fact) newspaper has learned that about $17 million will be provided from the European Union in the near future to ensure reforms in the judiciary system of Armenia, the paper reported.

“According to the government source, the delays in connection with vetting and transitional justice [in the country] are due to the fact of the delay in providing that amount.

“According to the same information, it is possible that another 13 million [US] dollars will be included—it is not ruled out, in the form of a very preferential loan—towards the reforms in the noted domain.

“According to our source, it is possible that also the salaries of [Armenia’s] judges will be raised on account of those amounts,” Past wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
NGO president: Hrayr Tovmasyan is legitimate president of Armenia Constitutional Court
Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Nikolay Baghdasaryan declared that...
 Armenia PM: We are at crossroads’ phase
Pashinyan introduced the new Minister of Justice…
 Newspaper: Russia developments under Armenia microscope, PM Pashinyan gives instruction
It is hard to say what exactly such emphasized attention is linked to…
 Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service to be dissolved, its chief to bid farewell to his job
The SIS has been formed in the country within the framework of certain European obligations…
 Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund responds to Armenia President
nstead of turning the page of Ara Vardanyan over, maintain...
 Armenia Constitutional Court judge: I can't undertake constitutional amendments
I can’t undertake constitutional amendments or participate in the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos