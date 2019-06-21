Newspaper: Armenia to get “vetting” grant from Europe

YEREVAN. – Past (Fact) newspaper has learned that about $17 million will be provided from the European Union in the near future to ensure reforms in the judiciary system of Armenia, the paper reported.

“According to the government source, the delays in connection with vetting and transitional justice [in the country] are due to the fact of the delay in providing that amount.

“According to the same information, it is possible that another 13 million [US] dollars will be included—it is not ruled out, in the form of a very preferential loan—towards the reforms in the noted domain.

“According to our source, it is possible that also the salaries of [Armenia’s] judges will be raised on account of those amounts,” Past wrote.