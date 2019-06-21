American planes banned from flying over Strait of Hormuz

The US. Federal Aviation Administration banned American planes from flying in the overwater area of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
“FAA issued #NOTAM warning pilots that flights are not permitted in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region until further notice, due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions,” FAA tweeted.
The ban is due to “heightened military activities and increased political tension”, the statement says.
Earlier on Thursday the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had shot down Global Hawk drone that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak region located at Hormozgan province. The United States claim the drone was in the international airspace.
Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Musavi condemned intrusion of the U.S. drone into Iran’s airspace.