Friday
June 21
Friday
June 21
Armenia Parliament holding special session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia is convening a special sitting Friday.

According to the law, the second session of the seventh convocation of the NA concluded Thursday. But those matters whose parliamentary debates have not ended during the previous sittings are on the agenda of this special session.

The agenda of this special sitting has 21 matters, including the election of a new member of the Supreme Judicial Council, amendments and addenda to the Tax Code, and the 2018 report on the activities of the Audit Chamber.
