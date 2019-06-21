Armenia S-300 missile system unit stands ready to protect country’s borders (PHOTOS)

The Air Defense Forces of Armenia and the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continue their joint military exercises.
Within the framework of these military drills, a visit was organized for a group of journalists to an Air Defense Forces’ unit, whose armaments include the S-300 missile system for the protection of Armenia’s borders.
And with a training combat alarm, the staff of this military unit brought this missile system to combat-readiness.
The commander of this military unit, Lieutenant Colonel Sevak Torozyan, told reporters that new and updated missile systems as well as local production radar stations are tested during these military drills, and Armenia’s Air Defense and Artsakh’s Defense Army forces are jointly developing coordination matters.
“The [military] division is carrying out a round-the-clock combat duty,” Torozyan stressed. “We are ready to counter any encroachment—at any time of the day or night, in any weather.”