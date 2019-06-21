News
Karabakh army command-staff military exercises’ final phase held
Karabakh army command-staff military exercises’ final phase held
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The final—shooting—phase  of the command and staff military exercises of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army took place Thursday, at the Tigranakert Military Training Center of the army.

During the combat shooting exercises, new versions of conducting defensive and counterattack battles were enacted, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Aside from tactical-specialized tasks, particular attention was paid to the testing of armaments that have been put in use, and to enhancing the efficiency of the operation system.

The staff fulfilled its task in its entirety.
