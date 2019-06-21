News
Russia: Situation over Iran is balancing on the brink of war
Russia: Situation over Iran is balancing on the brink of war
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

The situation over Iran is on the brink of war and is very critical, Russia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Sergey Ryabkov said, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier The New York Times reported quoting sources in the administration that President Trump approved attack on Iran, but canceled the operations minutes before it had to start.

“I would not make assessments about what was really happening during the last hours, but, according to the received information, it is absolutely clear, that the situation is very dangerous. I would call it balancing on the brink of war,” he said.

The United States are pursuing a deliberate course to escalation, he added.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
