U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said it is necessary to ease tension in relations with Iran.

He said the U.S. diplomacy gives Iran no right to use military force, and Iran has to respond with the diplomacy. Hook added that Washington is doing everything for de-escalation.

Unless Iran is confronted in Yemen, the risk of regional conflict in the Middle East will grow, he said, adding that Iran’s goal is to use surrogates to attack Saudi Arabia and destabilize the region.