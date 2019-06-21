News
Georgia parliament speaker resigns amid protests
Georgia parliament speaker resigns amid protests
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

 

Irakli Kobakhidze has resigned from the post of the speaker of the Georgian parliament amid the protest actions in Tbilisi which turned into clashed with police, local media reported.

The statement was made following the meeting of Georgian Dream party’s meeting on Friday. Kobakhidze was on a visit to Baku, but interrupted the trip and returned to Georgia.

A massive ant-government action was staged, and was prompted by the statement or Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov in the Georgian parliament. The protesters demanded resignation of the speaker, minister of internal affairs as well as the head of national security service.

On Thursday evening, participants of the protest action made several attempts to break through police cordon and enter the parliament. Police had to use tear gas and water canon.

A scandal occurred Thursday morning at the Georgian parliament, as Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov opened the 26th Annual General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, and which is held in the Georgian legislature.

Also, this Russian lawmaker sat on the seat of the Georgian parliament speaker and addressed the participants in this event, and this infuriated the Georgian opposition MPs. They did not allow Gavrilov to continue his address.
