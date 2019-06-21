Candidate for Armenia Supreme Judicial Council never been politically affiliated

I received an offer from the My Step Alliance, considered and accepted it. This is what Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon his nomination as candidate for member of the Supreme Judicial Council.
He stated that he has never been affiliated to a political party, has worked at Yerevan State University for many years and has served as the founding director of the Chair of European and International Law at the University. “Later, I received an offer to apply my knowledge in practice and have been working as the Deputy Minister of Justice since 2015. I have coordinated international legal cooperation, the field of human rights protection and more,” he said.