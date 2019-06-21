Armenia's Kurdish community protesting in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Today a dozen representatives of the Kurdish community in Armenia are holding a protest in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia with the demand to release Aylaz Amoyan, who is charged under the case of 1 kilogram of narcotics in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

“Dear prosecutor, you don’t punish criminals, but you arrest innocent people. If Aylaz is guilty, he deserves any punishment, but he is not guilty. Have remorse in new Armenia,” the protesters said.

They also claimed that there is an issue of national discrimination in this case.

Aylaz Amoyan’s attorney Syuzanna Khcheyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Amoyan is charged with smuggling particularly large amounts of narcotics, psychotropic (psychoactive) substances and their precursors, but the defendant’s close ones believe the charge is unlawful and Amoyan’s custody is unlawful and expressed their protest in regard to the fact that the preliminary investigation of the case is over and the case has been sent to court.

According to the attorney, it has been announced that preliminary investigation of the case is over and that now is the time for motions to be filed. The case is being investigated by the National Security Service.