Armenia Constitutional Court to examine two of Robert Kocharyan's applications

Today at 10:00, the Constitutional Court held a procedural session during which it considered cases and adopted the following procedural decisions:

1. To accept the case to determine the compliance of part 2 of Article 135 and Article 35 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia with the Constitution, based on the application of Robert Kocharyan, and designate the trial over the case on August 29, 2019 at 10:00.

2. To accept the cases to determine the compliance of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia with the Constitution, based on the applications of Robert Kocharyan, combine the cases and designate the trial over the unified case for August 29, 2010 at 10:00.

3. To reject examination of the case to determine the compliance of Article 300 of the Criminal Code of Armenia with the Constitution, based on the application of Robert Kocharyan.

4. To reject examination of the case to determine compliance of Article 300.1 and Article 300 (previous edition) of the Criminal Code of Armenia with the Constitution, based on the application of Yuri Khachaturov.