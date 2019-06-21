News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 21
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Armenia Constitutional Court to examine two of Robert Kocharyan's applications
Armenia Constitutional Court to examine two of Robert Kocharyan's applications
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today at 10:00, the Constitutional Court held a procedural session during which it considered cases and adopted the following procedural decisions:

1. To accept the case to determine the compliance of part 2 of Article 135 and Article 35 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia with the Constitution, based on the application of Robert Kocharyan, and designate the trial over the case on August 29, 2019 at 10:00.

2. To accept the cases to determine the compliance of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia with the Constitution, based on the applications of Robert Kocharyan, combine the cases and designate the trial over the unified case for August 29, 2010 at 10:00.

3. To reject examination of the case to determine the compliance of Article 300 of the Criminal Code of Armenia with the Constitution, based on the application of Robert Kocharyan.

4. To reject examination of the case to determine compliance of Article 300.1 and Article 300 (previous edition) of the Criminal Code of Armenia with the Constitution, based on the application of Yuri Khachaturov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Judge to deliver judgment in ex-president Kocharyan's case next week
Having not heard the objections of Kocharyan’s attorneys...
 French attorney: Armenian justice is far from basic European principles
“In normal democracies, to tell a judge not to make any mistake always means to put freedom first...
 Armenia Prosecutor General: Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure disproportionate
Touching upon Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure, the...
 Prosecutor petitions to again arrest Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan
According to him, a judicial error was made…
 Armenia attorney general sees intent to prolong examination of appeals in criminal case involving ex-President Kocharyan
The legal successors of the victims have joined the prosecutor’s petition…
 Parliamentary speaker: Armenia not tightening stance on Russia
Stating that he isn’t aware of the details of the meeting, the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos