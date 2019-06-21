News
Friday
June 21
News
Friday
June 21
Armenia Constitutional Court rejects case examination based on Khachaturov's application
Armenia Constitutional Court rejects case examination based on Khachaturov's application
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

By a procedural decision, the Constitutional Court of Armenia rejected today examination of the case to determine the compliance of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia and Article 300 (as previously edited) with the Constitution, based on the application of ex-official Yuri Khachaturov, reports the Constitutional Court.

Yuri Khachaturov’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan had addressed the Constitutional Court to receive clarification on whether a constitutional law had been applied for Khachaturov during application of the preventive measure or not.

According to the attorney, only the Constitutional Court can clarify these matters.

On May 20, a Yerevan first instance court suspended the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, and former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Gevorgyan, and petitioned to the CC to determine the compliance of some Criminal Code articles and sections that are applied regarding this criminal case with respect to overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia.
