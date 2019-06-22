Karabakh Defense Army does considerable work to strengthen frontline (PHOTOS)

In recent years, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has done a lot of effort to strengthen the frontline and to improve the service conditions of its soldiers. Particular attention is paid to the capacity of the military outposts, and the Armenian News-NEWS.am crew visited one of these outposts.

“Large-scale engineering works have been carried out to ensure the safety of the frontline; additional barriers, communication paths have been built,” said Lieutenant Colonel Pargev Martirosyan, deputy commander of this outpost. “All roads visible by the adversary [i.e., Azerbaijan] are secured with a protective barrier.”

All the outposts are equipped with drinking water and customized lavatories, and solar panels and new monitoring systems have been installed, Martirosyan also noted.

In addition, the food being served has improved, and a new design of military boots—though, still, the trial version—are another innovation, the deputy commander of this outpost said.

And during their free time, the servicemen can play chess, or read at a comfortable compartment.

At present, the situation is calm at the frontline, but shots were fired a few days ago, Lieutenant Colonel Martirosyan noted.

And asked whether their subordinates await a command to silence the adversary, the deputy commander of this military outpost responded: “The staff has been given an order; each and everyone knows his job.”

Pargev Martirosyan also was serving on the border during the Azerbaijani aggression in April 2016.

“The 18-year-old boys were manifesting perseverance and a fighting spirit,” he said. “There was no panic, or confusion.”