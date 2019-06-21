News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 21
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation
Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received today Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski.

Tigran Avinyan emphasized that enhancement of the relations with the European Union is one of Armenia’s foreign policy priorities and attached importance to the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the context of the reforms underway in Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Ambassador Switalski presented the activities that the EU Delegation is carrying out to support the reforms in Armenia.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon issues on cooperation in public management and exchanged views on the actions for deepening EU-Armenia relations in the fields of energy and high technologies and business relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Cyprus expects 'stronger' EU stand on Turkey's drilling
President Nicos Anastasiades said he was not optimistic about...
 CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 officially launched
The meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the...
 Armenia Ombudsman receives CoE Deputy Secretary General
Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni presented the areas of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 and...
 CoE expresses willingness to support reforms in Armenia judiciary
The Prime Minister attached importance to the close cooperation between the...
 EU to respond to Iran’s violation of nuclear deal if confirmed by IAEA
“Our assessment is based on the IAEA reports, not on statements…
 EU Ambassador on law related to filmmaking industry in Armenia
The European official noted that Armenia is already participating in two...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos