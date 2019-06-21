Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received today Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski.

Tigran Avinyan emphasized that enhancement of the relations with the European Union is one of Armenia’s foreign policy priorities and attached importance to the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the context of the reforms underway in Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Ambassador Switalski presented the activities that the EU Delegation is carrying out to support the reforms in Armenia.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon issues on cooperation in public management and exchanged views on the actions for deepening EU-Armenia relations in the fields of energy and high technologies and business relations.