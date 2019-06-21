NEWS.am daily digest: 21.06.2019

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia’s top news as of 21.06.2019.

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers – Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov – met in Washington under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Co-Chairs urged the sides to take immediate measures to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace and favorable to substantive talks, the mediators said in a statement.

“During their conversation with the Co-Chairs, the Foreign Ministers agreed upon the importance of taking full advantage of the existing direct communication links in order to react swiftly to reduce the risk of escalation. The Foreign Ministers agreed to meet again in the near future under the auspices of the Co-Chairs,” the statement said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says he was pleased with his meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“I am pleased with the positive, extensive and engaging discussion with Ambassador Bolton on Nagorno-Karabakh peaceful resolution process, Armenia’s and regional peace and security agenda, as well as Armenia-US bilateral cooperation. The US plays an important role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair along with Russia and France,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

Georgian parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze has resigned amid protest actions in Tbilisi, which turned into clashes with police on Thursday evening. Kobakhidze was on a visit to Baku, but interrupted the trip and returned to Georgia.

A massive anti-government action was staged on Thursday with the protesters demanding resignation of the speaker, minister of internal affairs as well as the head of national security service. Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and a water cannon.

A scandal occurred Thursday morning at the Georgian parliament, as Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov opened the 26th Annual General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy while sitting on the seat of the Georgian parliament speaker. This infuriated the Georgian opposition MPs.

According to the Armenian embassy in Tbilisi, no Armenia citizens were among the affected and detainees as a result of the clashes in Tbilisi.

Overall, 305 people were detained, and 240 people were injured.

Representative Frank Pallone introduced a bipartisan resolution Thursday welcoming Armenia’s 2018 peaceful political transition, praising the U.S.-Armenia “strategic partnership,” and calling for upgraded bilateral cooperation on political, economic, military, and development challenges.

Rep. Pallone was joined by Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Gus Bilirakis and Jackie Speier as well as Vice-Chairs Peter King and Adam Schiff in spearheading the measure.

Situation over Iran escalated on Thursday after the Iranian side said they had shot down an American drone.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump said it “was a very big mistake”. The New York Times newspaper reported that Trump instructed to launch an attack on Iran, but canceled his decision minutes after the operation had to start.

Later in the day, Reuters agency said the Iranian side received a message from Trump via Oman that the attack was imminent. The reports were categorically dismissed by the Iranian officials.

The U.S. Federal Aviation administration as well as several airline companies banned their planes from flying over the Strait of Hormuz.