Head of Georgian delegation in Assembly on Orthodoxy gives up parliamentary seat
Head of Georgian delegation in Assembly on Orthodoxy gives up parliamentary seat
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

Head of Georgia’s delegation in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy Zakaria Kutsanashvili gave up his parliamentary seat, Interpressnews reported.

Kutsanashvili, who was one of the organizers of Assembly’s session in Tbilisi, said peace is much more valuable than the seat in the parliament.  

Thousands of opposition and civil activists started a protest action in downtown Tbilisi near the parliament to protest against the presence of the delegation of Russia’s State Duma during the Assembly session.
