Chief of Armenia army general staff participates in CSTO Military Committee session
Chief of Armenia army general staff participates in CSTO Military Committee session
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan participated today in the regular session of the Military Committee of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow.

As reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, during the wide-format session, the members of the Military Committee discussed the priority directions for the activities of the CSTO in the military sector, the challenges of and threats to military security in the Central Asian collective security region of the CSTO, the collective operative reaction forces of the CSTO and the collective rapid reaction forces of the Central Asian collective security region, the joint operative preparation actions of the forces and measures of the management bodies and formations of the collective security system, as well as several other issues on the agenda.
