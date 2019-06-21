Representatives of Armenian, Belarusian armies hold working meeting

From June 17 to 20, according to the bilateral cooperation plan of the Ministries of Defense of Armenia and Belarus, representatives of the Communication and Automated Management System Department of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Communication Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus had a working meeting at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, reports the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The aim of the working meeting was to exchange experiences in the organizing of communication and the application of communication units and consider the prospects for the enhancement of communication resources.
The parties particularly discussed the state of the communication systems of the armies of Armenia and Belarus and the prospects for enhancement of those systems, the modernization of mobile radio, radio relay, wired and other communication complexes in the armed forces, the preparation of communication and information systems specialists and the enhancement of the communication system. The representatives of the Armed Forces of Belarus were introduced to the new samples of digital resources and complexes of military significance that are applied by the troops of the Armed Forces of Armenia for communication.