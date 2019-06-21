Armenia Deputy PM participates in CIS Economic Council session

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan participated in the session of the CIS Economic Council in Minsk, reports the Government of Armenia.

The participants of the session considered the draft documents on the macroeconomic indicators for economic development in CIS countries for the year 2018, the implementation of activities to carry out the plan for international comparisons based on the purchasing power of currencies in CIS countries, as well as the complex of joint actions for prophylaxis and the fight against the bird flu and the New Castle disease before 2025.

The members of the CIS Economic Council exchanged views on the draft agreement on free trade in services and were reported on the course of implementation of several action plans.

This evening, after the session, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will attend the solemn opening of the Second European Games to be held in Minsk.