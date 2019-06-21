Georgia President on events in country

I believe each of you is of the opinion that we have enough victims due to the repressions within the country and foreign aggression. This is what President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili declared during a briefing in the office of the presidential administration upon her return from Minsk, reports First Channel of Georgia.
“First, I would like to express my sorrow for the tragedy that took place in Tbilisi. People were injured. Some of them were injured because they supported order in the country, while others were injured because they were fighting to protect their dignity and the dignity of the country and found themselves in a situation that was out of control, and then there were others who listened to politically motivated, unreasonable and devastating calls,” the Georgian president said.
According to her, the people on the streets last evening were fighting for Georgia.
She expressed support to the injured and stated that what happened was a tragedy for the whole country. She also expressed gratitude to police officers.