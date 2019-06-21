US Embassy in Georgia warns American citizens about June 21-23 actions

The US Embassy in Georgia warns its citizens about the protests to be held on June 21-23 and recommends avoiding participating in those protests, reports the Georgian First Channel, citing the Ambassador’s statement.
“Following the violent escalation of last night’s demonstrations in downtown Tbilisi, including use of tear gas and rubber bullets by police, additional protest activity is expected to occur tonight and possibly throughout the weekend. Public Pride Week events may also occur over the weekend at undisclosed locations in Tbilisi. Based on violent, anti-American rhetoric from anti-LGBT groups, the embassy has determined that there is increased risk that Americans could be targeted. U.S. government personnel have been directed not to participate in any demonstrations and to avoid any areas where a large crowd is gathering,” the statement reads.
The US Embassy also recommends monitoring local media for updates and exercising caution if in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.