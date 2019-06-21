Armenia's new Constitutional Court judge meets with Court President

I am currently holding discussions with my colleagues. I will have the answers to all questions when all this is over. I think it’s wrong for me to comment now. This is what newly elected judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan told journalists at the National Assembly today, responding to the question whether he is a judge or president of the Constitutional Court.
“I met with the members of the Constitutional Court yesterday and today. I also had a discussion with President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan,” he stated. When asked if the meeting with Tovmasyan was constructive, Vahe Grigoryan said he thinks so.
According to him, he is discussing his statement on assumption of the powers and duties of the President of the Constitutional Court with his colleagues during personal talks.
When asked if the Constitutional Court is in a crisis, he said he has already made a statement on that.