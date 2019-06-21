Russia MFA representative states aim of protests in Georgia

The aim of the events taking place in Georgia is to destabilize the situation in the country and lead a struggle for power. This is what official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova declared, reports RIA Novosti.
A large-scale anti-government protest was held in Tbilisi on Thursday evening following the speech by deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Sergey Gavrilov in the Parliament of Georgia. The protesters demand the resignations of the Minister of Internal Affairs, the head of parliament and the director of the National Security Service.
The authorities refused to fulfill those demands, and the protests had tried to break into the parliament near midnight.
The police dispersed the rally with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. The clashes left 240 people injured, including 80 police officers, and 305 demonstrators have been apprehended for various offenses.