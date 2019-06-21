Armenia minister receives Japan Ambassador

Armenia’s Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Armenia Jun Yamada, reports the Ministry of High Technological Industry.
Minister Hakob Arshakyan presented the Armenian government’s vision for high technologies, the steps that the government is taking in this direction, as well as the future goals and programs. The minister mentioned that Armenia is planning on creating a unique center that will startups of Armenia and other countries enter Silicon Valley and global markets.
Several areas of cooperation with Japan in the field of technology were discussed during the meeting. Hakob Arshakyan emphasized that Armenia has many talented specialists in the fields of mathematics, astrophysics, artificial intelligence, microelectronics and other fields of technology who can be competitive in any global market with their knowledge and experience.
Ambassador Jun Yamada expressed willingness to help intensify the cooperation in the field of high technologies between the two countries and establish new circles of partnership within the scope of his powers.