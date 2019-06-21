Armenia citizen among people arrested in Tbilisi

We inform that citizen of the Republic of Armenia Minas Minasyan (born in 1995), who studies in Tbilisi, is among those who were arrested after the clashes that took place in Tbilisi, as reported the Facebook page of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Georgia.
According to preliminary information, Minas Minasyan is originally from the city of Armavir of the Armavir Province of Armenia.
By a court ruling, Minas Minasyan will remain under custody for 13 days.
The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Georgia is constantly in touch with the law-enforcement authorities of Georgia, and the embassy’s diplomats will visit Minas Minasyan soon.