Media: One person dies in Georgia demonstrations

One person has died as a result of the demonstrations in Tbilisi, REN TV reported.
According to this TV channel, the protester died at hospital. The information, however, has not been officially confirmed yet.
The protests in the Georgian capital city resumed Friday. They were again held outside the parliament building, and the students participating in the demonstrations closed off Rustaveli Avenue that leads to the parliament building.
A large-scale anti-government demonstration was staged in Tbilisi on Thursday evening, and as a result of Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov’s address at the Parliament of Georgia, earlier in the day. The demonstrators demanded the resignation of the minister of internal affairs, speaker of the parliament, and head of the State Security Service. Authorities, however, refused to meet these demands, and at around midnight, the rally participants attempted to break into the parliament building.
But the police dispersed the rally by using tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons.
A total of 240 people—including 80 police officers—were injured in the clashes, and 305 demonstrators were detained.