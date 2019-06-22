News
Iranian Americans rally outside US State Department, White House, to push for regime change in Tehran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Thousands of Iranian Americans on Friday rallied outside the US State Department and the White House in Washington, D.C., to push for a regime change in and increased sanctions on Tehran, UPI reported.

The event, organized by the Organization of Iranian American Communities, included appearances by former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson; former Vice Chief of Staff of the US Army, General Jack Keane; former Senator Robert Torricelli; and Adam Ereli, former deputy spokesman for the State Department ambassador.

Richardson called for democratic elections, gender equality, a market economy, and a non-nuclear Iran.

Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, spoke from Europe by video feed. She presented a 10-point plan to push democracy in Iran.

 

 
