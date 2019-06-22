Iranian Americans rally outside US State Department, White House, to push for regime change in Tehran

Thousands of Iranian Americans on Friday rallied outside the US State Department and the White House in Washington, D.C., to push for a regime change in and increased sanctions on Tehran, UPI reported.
The event, organized by the Organization of Iranian American Communities, included appearances by former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson; former Vice Chief of Staff of the US Army, General Jack Keane; former Senator Robert Torricelli; and Adam Ereli, former deputy spokesman for the State Department ambassador.
Richardson called for democratic elections, gender equality, a market economy, and a non-nuclear Iran.
Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, spoke from Europe by video feed. She presented a 10-point plan to push democracy in Iran.