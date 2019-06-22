U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran of obliteration if the war breaks out, but added that he does not want war.
In an interview with NBC ,Trump said the U.S. was open to talks, but would not let Iran develop nuclear weapon. The president said he called off air strikes on Iran because he learned that 150 Iranians would be killed.
“I didn't like it. I didn't think it was proportionate,” he said.
On Thursday the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had shot down Global Hawk drone that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak region located at Hormozgan province. The United States claim the drone was in the international airspace.