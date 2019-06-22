Artsakh president holds consultation devoted to 7th Pan-Armenian summer games

STEPANAKERT. – President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation devoted to the 7th Pan-Armenian summer games to be held in Artsakh.

A wide range of issues related to the preparation activities was on the agenda.

The Head of the State underscored the significance of the Pan-Armenian games in Artsakh's sports and cultural life and cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity underlining the necessity of doing the utmost for organizing and holding the Pan-Armenian games at the highest level.

National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee Ishkhan Zakaryan and other officials participated in the consultation.