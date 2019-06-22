PM: Armenia economy “blood vessels” have opened up

The amount of US dollars stocked in the Central Bank has reached $171 million this year, and it has increased by $40 million within three days; this means that money is circulating in Armenia, and the “blood vessels” of the economy have opened up. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday noted about this at the “My Step for Tavush Province” business forum, in Dilijan city of Tavush.
“We [Armenia] need the triumph of personal effort so that the amount of money circulation increases [in the country],” the PM stressed. “The important thing here is not the money, but to believe in our talent. If people believed in their talent, nobody will stop them—even the government.”