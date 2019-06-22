Pashinyan: Large business will somehow solve their own problems

YEREVAN. – Large business will somehow solve their problems, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said when speaking during the “My Step for Tavush” investment forum held in Dilijan.
“The government is also interested in the success of large businesses, but our task is to create new large businesses. So that people could see that they can climb from scratch. In order attract large foreign investments, it is necessary to show that Armenia is a country of talented people. It is necessary to promote such people, with words and ideas,” Pashinyan said.