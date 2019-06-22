HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition still in progress in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – The HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition, which is held in the Cheese and Wine Business format, is continuing Saturday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The opening ceremony of this event was held Thursday, and the Belarusian ambassador as well as the Russian trade representative to Armenia were among the guests. Folk and classical dance numbers were also performed at the opening of this exhibition.

The participants in the exhibition told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they already have managed to find new partners, get offers for cooperation, and even sign respective contracts within the past two days.

Armenia holds one of the leading positions among the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries—which also comprise Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—as a promising region for recreation, tourism, and investment. In this connection, the HoReCaExpo 2019/Cheese and Wine Business format/ objectively reflects the situation in this segment of Armenia’s economy.

Numerous travel agencies from Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the EAEU countries also are represented at this exhibition.

The event has brought together representatives, managers, and founders of more than 700 companies.

The exhibition is organized by the RENTA Outstaffing company.

And Armenian News-NEWS.am is the information partner of the HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition.