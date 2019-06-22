Armenia President at Paris Air Show, visits Safran aerospace company pavilion

Within the framework of his visit to the ongoing Paris Air Show 2019, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian was hosted at the pavilion of Safran S.A.—a French multinational aircraft engine, rocket engine, aerospace-component, and defense company—where he got familiarized with the latest innovations and innovative systems which this company has introduced.
Also, President Sarkissian met with Safran international relations officer Jean-Pierre Rayssac, and they discussed the possible domains of and prospects for cooperation between Armenia and this company.