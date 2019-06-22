News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired around 2,000 shots in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired around 2,000 shots in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 190 times, from June 16 to 22.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired around 2,000 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army continue adhering to the ceasefire, and they take the necessary steps to reliably safeguard their combat positions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
